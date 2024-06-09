Hokkaido Sightseeing Train Offers Breathtaking Views of Tokachi Mountain Range, Lavender Fields
17:42 JST, June 9, 2024
SAPPORO — A sightseeing train offering breathtaking views of the Tokachi mountain range and lavender flower fields began its seasonal service in Hokkaido on Saturday.
The Furano-Biei Norokko service operated by Hokkaido Railway Co. (JR Hokkaido) runs on the Furano Line from Asahikawa or Biei stations to Furano. The three-car train has large windows, with some seats facing the window to enhance the viewing experience. The interior has also been decorated with artificial lavender flowers.
“The weather is nice, and the countryside scenery is spectacular,” said a 70-year-old passenger from Sapporo as he enjoyed the scenery while basking in a pleasant breeze.
The train is scheduled to operate three round trips per day on weekends and public holidays until Sept. 23, while the service will run daily from June 15 to Aug. 12. The train slows down at scenic spots along the route, such as lavender fields.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
Over 100 Years of Kobe’s Famous Butaman Pork Buns; Looking to Future Evolution while Preserving Heritage
-
Japanese Umbrellas Light Up Gunma Pref. Hot Spring Town; Illuminations Were Chosen To Complement Resort’s Retro Look
-
Tokyo Record Shop Offers Precious J-pop Memories of Bygone Era; No Age Restrictions When It Comes to Being
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared