Hokkaido Sightseeing Train Offers Breathtaking Views of Tokachi Mountain Range, Lavender Fields

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Passengers enjoy the view from the Furano Biei Norokko Train on Saturday.

SAPPORO — A sightseeing train offering breathtaking views of the Tokachi mountain range and lavender flower fields began its seasonal service in Hokkaido on Saturday.

The Furano-Biei Norokko service operated by Hokkaido Railway Co. (JR Hokkaido) runs on the Furano Line from Asahikawa or Biei stations to Furano. The three-car train has large windows, with some seats facing the window to enhance the viewing experience. The interior has also been decorated with artificial lavender flowers.

“The weather is nice, and the countryside scenery is spectacular,” said a 70-year-old passenger from Sapporo as he enjoyed the scenery while basking in a pleasant breeze.

The train is scheduled to operate three round trips per day on weekends and public holidays until Sept. 23, while the service will run daily from June 15 to Aug. 12. The train slows down at scenic spots along the route, such as lavender fields.