Summer Festivals from Around Japan’s Tohoku Region Meet in Sendai; Nebuta Float Displayed on Opening Day
15:33 JST, June 8, 2024
SENDAI — The Tohoku Kizuna Festival, a two-day event where the iconic summer festivals from each of the six prefectures in the Tohoku region are displayed, opened in Sendai on Saturday.
At the main venue, a nebuta float from the Aomori Nebuta Festival was on display and about 80 people performed the Suzume Odori local dance from Miyagi Prefecture.
“I want to learn about the festivals of Tohoku and visit various places in the region,” a 16-year-old from Sendai’s Izumi Ward said.
The Tohoku Kizuna Festival is the successor to the Tohoku Rokkonsai festival, which was held annually in each of six prefectures in turn from 2011 to 2016 to wish for recovery from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. The latest edition marks Miyagi’s second time hosting the festival.
The Morioka Sansa, Sendai Tanabata, Akita Kanto, Yamagata Hanagasa and Fukushima Waraji festivals will feature at the event on Sunday.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Low Tide Connects Enoshima Island Directly to Honshu; Tourists Enjoy Natural Phenomenon
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
Over 100 Years of Kobe’s Famous Butaman Pork Buns; Looking to Future Evolution while Preserving Heritage
-
Japanese Umbrellas Light Up Gunma Pref. Hot Spring Town; Illuminations Were Chosen To Complement Resort’s Retro Look
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared