Tokyo DisneySea Unveils New Fantasy Springs Area: Expansion Features Attractions Inspired by Popular Animated Films



Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Visitors walk in the newly opened Fantasy Springs area at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday.

The new Fantasy Springs area officially opened to the public on Thursday at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

The area offers rides and restaurants inspired by the popular animated films “Frozen,” “Tangled,” and “Peter Pan.” One such attraction in the Peter Pan section features a pirate ship, allowing visitors to experience a ride where they embark on an adventure with the story’s protagonists.

“It felt like we were stepping into the story [of Peter Pan], and my children enjoyed it too,” said a 30-year-old company employee from Kanazawa Ward, Yokohama, who visited with her family.

According to Oriental Land Co., the operator of TDS, the new area covers about 140,000 square meters. The development cost about ¥320 billion, making it the largest since the park’s opening. Access to the new area requires a Tokyo DisneySea park ticket in addition to either the free “Standby Pass” or the “Disney Premier Access,” which is available for a fee.