Ukraine rebuilds amid war: Reports from Kyiv suburbs
14:14 JST, December 22, 2022
It has been almost 10 months since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February. Residents in Kyiv’s suburbs, which had been occupied by Russian forces, spoke to The Yomiuri Shimbun of their anxiety about their lives and their efforts to repair damaged buildings and rebuild the area.
Special cooperation: Prof. Hidenori Watanave (University of Tokyo Graduate School)
Reporting: Makiko Yanada, Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent
