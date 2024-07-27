Okinawa: Restoration of Shuri Castle Reaches the Roof;Workers to Place 30,000 Red Tiles on Rebuilt Structure
11:10 JST, July 27, 2024
NAHA — Roofing work has begun on the reconstructed Seiden main hall of fire-ravaged Shuri Castle in Naha. The castle’s roofs are expected to be covered by about 30,000 red tiles.
The red tiles are made from a powder of finely crushed roof tiles previously used at the castle, which was mostly destroyed by a fire in 2019, in addition to red clay and kucha, or mudstone containing iron.
The roofing operation started on July 15. Inside a temporary structure to keep out rain and wind, about 10 workers carefully placed tiles one by one on the edges of the frameworks of the roofs.
“We’d like to build a great work that will last a long time, together with workers from inside and outside the prefecture,” a local worker involved in the project said, referring to Okinawa Prefecture’s tradition of mutual assistance.
The castle’s main hall burned down in the October 2019 fire, together with six other buildings of the complex, including the north hall. Two other buildings were partly damaged. The restoration work for the main hall started in November 2022. The work, including lacquering of the exterior, is scheduled to be completed in the autumn of 2026.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Meiji-era Station Bustles with Life Once More; Former Station Remodeled into Commercial Facility, Observation Deck to Watch Passing Trains Up Close
-
Colorful Summer Has Arrived; More than 1 Mil. Visitors Expected to Visit Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival
-
Wonder of Freezing Foods; Serving Sweets, Snacks Frozen Gain Popularity in Japan
-
I Feel Resentment Toward My son’s Wife for Going Abroad on a Working Holiday
-
My Co-Worker with a Child is Often Absent, Leaves Early
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Prices of over 10,000 Food and Beverage Items to Rise This Year; Figure is down from over 30,000 Last Year
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery