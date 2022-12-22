Destroyed apartments in Horenka

In the village of Horenka near Kyiv, the Russians destroyed apartment buildings and houses fronting the narrow streets. Residents who had no place to evacuate to still occupy the homes.

Olha Taravska, left, Olha Bychkova, second from left, and Liliya Boyko sit in a tent set up in the courtyard of their apartment.

The apartment block where Olha Taravska, 65, lives was built about 40 years ago during the Soviet era. It was damaged in a Russian attack. “My children live in the same apartment. Evacuation is not an option,” she said. An older brother who lives in Crimea, which Russia unilaterally annexed, supports Russian President Vladimir Putin and cannot be counted on to help out.

Valeriy Tserkovny

Valeriy Tserkovny, 56, has lived in the same apartment for about 30 years, but lost his family in a Russian attack. A neighbor whose place suffered little damage is allowing him to live in a room. “I have nowhere else to go,” he said. “The room has neither electricity nor gas, but I have no choice but to put up with it.”

Special cooperation: Prof. Hidenori Watanave (University of Tokyo Graduate School)

Reporting: Makiko Yanada, Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent