Japan, U.S. to Compile Joint Document on Extended Deterrence; Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Talks

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo

The Japanese and U.S. governments plan to compile their first joint document on extended deterrence, in which the United States uses its military capabilities, including its nuclear umbrella, to protect Japan, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

The foreign and defense ministers from both countries will hold talks on nuclear deterrence and other issues in Tokyo later this month to confirm the direction of the document, according to government sources.

Extended deterrence is a security measure in which allied countries prevent aggression from third countries by showing their intention to take retaliatory action if any of them come under military attack. The United States provides its nuclear umbrella and other deterrence capabilities, including conventional weapons, to Japan, South Korea and NATO member states.

Amid growing nuclear threats from countries such as China and Russia, Japan and the United States aim to increase deterrence by clearly articulating in the document the United States’ unwavering determination.

The two governments in 2010 established a framework for regular discussions on extended deterrence among working-level foreign and defense officials. According to government sources, the joint document will include the views of both governments on implementing deterrence effectively based on past discussions. They reportedly aim to compile the document before the end of the year.

Specifically, the document will include the United States’ determination to contribute to deterrence around Japan through its nuclear weapons and other capabilities, according to the sources. The document is expected to provide direction on what situations Japan should face in order for the United States to retaliate.

Details of the Japan-U.S. discussions on extended deterrence were not released, as they include exchanges of sensitive information regarding military operations.

However, summaries of the discussions have been released in recent years, as the two governments believe showing close communication between Japan and the United States to foreign countries itself serves as a deterrent, according to government sources.

While details of the envisaged joint document are expected not to be released for security reasons, its creation will be announced publicly, the sources said.

It has been pointed out that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which started in February 2022, had been triggered partly by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization not showing its intention to militarily intervene in the region.

The Japanese and U.S. governments hope to show the United States’ determination to protect Japan by compiling the joint document.

China, a neighbor of Japan, is trying to beef up its nuclear and non-nuclear military capabilities in an opaque manner. Japan places importance on U.S. involvement because it is said that, if China tries to invade Japan, it first needs to prevent intervention by the United States.