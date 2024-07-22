Maintenance Trains Collide, Derail on Tokaido Shinkansen Line; Service Still Suspended Between Hamamatsu, Nagoya (Update 2)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Maintenance trains derail after colliding on the Tokaido Shinkansen line in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.

The Tokaido Shinkansen service had been suspended between Tokyo and Nagoya stations on Monday, due to the derailment of two maintenance trains in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture. The service between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations was still halted as of 11 a.m. The restoration work is expected to continue until evening, and it is not clear when the full service will resume.

According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), a maintenance train collided with another, which was stationary on the track after finishing track maintenance between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, at around 3:35 a.m., causing the two trains to derail. A male train operator was left with slight cut on his forehead, and another male worker sustained a bruise on his leg.

At the site, inspection of the track and the derailed trains, the replacement of railroad ties and other restoration work was underway. According to JR Tokai, the trains will be transported by crane, as they cannot move under their own power. Oil spillages were also found at the site, causing delays to the restoration.

In parallel with JR Tokai’s inspection, the Aichi prefectural police plan to conduct their own inspection at the scene as part of a larger investigation into the incident on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in injury.