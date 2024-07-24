Russia Bans Entry of Toyota Chairman, 12 Other Japanese

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Toyota Motor Corp. head office

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press) — The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it will ban the entry into the country of 13 Japanese people, including Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda and Rakuten Group Inc. Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani.

The measure was taken in retaliation for Tokyo’s sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The 13 Japanese people also include Toray Industries Inc. President Mitsuo Oya, Toyobo Co. President Ikuo Takeuchi and the president of Nikken Corp. as well as Japan International Cooperation Agency President Akihiko Tanaka.

While Moscow has previously imposed entry bans on Japanese nationals, it is rare for restrictions to be placed on corporate executives. The move is apparently a show of displeasure by Moscow with Japanese companies’ withdrawal from Russia and their aid to Ukraine.

Japanese corporations will likely face difficulties re-entering the Russian market even after the Ukraine war ends and Tokyo lifts its sanctions on Russia.

Toyota has ceased production at a plant in St. Petersburg. The factory has been handed over to a Russian automaker after being nationalized.

Nikken, a construction machinery maker, makes mine clearing equipment that the Japanese government has been providing to Ukraine in cooperation with JICA.

Rakuten’s Mikitani is actively working to aid Ukraine, having visited its capital Kyiv.

Moscow announced an entry ban for 63 Japanese people, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lawmakers, in May 2022, soon after the start of the invasion. In July that year, 384 Japanese House of Representatives lawmakers were added to the no-entry list.