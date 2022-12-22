- EUROPE
Graveyard of burnt cars in Irpin
On a road in Irpin sit the shells of about 100 burned out cars, left where their owners abandoned them to escape a Russian bombardment. The cars were destroyed in the shelling. In August, local and American artists painted sunflowers — Ukraine’s national flower — on the cars as remnants of the Russian aggression. A 3-D model was created and is spreading around the world via the internet.
“We want to keep sending the message that a tragedy can be turned into a symbol of hope,” said Alexandre Zakletsky, 44, a member of the project team.
Special cooperation: Prof. Hidenori Watanave (University of Tokyo Graduate School)
Reporting: Makiko Yanada, Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent
