Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest
8:33 JST, July 22, 2024
Tokaido Shinkansen trains has been suspended between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations due to a collision accident of two maintenance trains early Monday morning.
It is expected to take a considerable amount of time to recover from the accident, and operations are expected to resume around noon at the earliest.
The collision occured between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line.
