Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest

Japan News file photo

Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train arriving at JR Kyoto Station on June 21, 2024.

Tokaido Shinkansen trains has been suspended between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations due to a collision accident of two maintenance trains early Monday morning.

It is expected to take a considerable amount of time to recover from the accident, and operations are expected to resume around noon at the earliest.

The collision occured between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line.