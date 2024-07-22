Home>Society>General News

Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest

Japan News file photo
Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train arriving at JR Kyoto Station on June 21, 2024.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:33 JST, July 22, 2024

Tokaido Shinkansen trains has been suspended between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations due to a collision accident of two maintenance trains early Monday morning.

It is expected to take a considerable amount of time to recover from the accident, and operations are expected to resume around noon at the earliest.

The collision occured between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line.

