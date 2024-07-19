The Government to Assist Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Measures on Wildfires; Experts to be Dispatched
18:15 JST, July 19, 2024
SARAJEVO — The government is planning to help Bosnia-Herzegovina fight wildfires. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is expected to announce support measures during her current visit to the country.
The government will dispatch experts to the country, where forests cover about 40% of the land, through official development assistance. Since wildfires are difficult to detect, Japan will help the country identify places where wildfires are likely to occur ahead of time such as with satellite data.
According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Bosnia saw an average of 34,000 hectares of wildfires per year over the 15 years through 2021. Longer dry summers caused by climate change could lead to more wildfires.
Japan has provided similar aid to countries such as North Macedonia, next to Bosnia. Tokyo is considering creating a system for detecting wildfires in their early stages and sharing that information with the western Balkans region.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Uighur Culture Being Erased as Beijing Tightens Grip on Xinjiang, 15 Years After Urumqi Riots
-
Statue of Girl Who Died from A-Bomb Stolen; Sadako Sasaki Sculpture Had Stood in Seattle Peace Park
-
Palestinian Diarist Says The War Has Taken Everything From Her; After Fleeing To Doha, She Feels Happy To Have Survived
-
Chinese Deep-sea Mining Vehicle Makes Successful Haul from 4,100 Meters Down, as Beijing Seeks to Secure Natural Resources
-
Full-Sized Models of U.S. Fighter Jets Discovered in Xinjiang Desert; Seen in Satellite Images, Hong Kong Daily Reports
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’