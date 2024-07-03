U.K. Shadow Cabinet Foreign Secretary Lammy Ready to Visit Japan if Labour Takes Power; Elections Set For Thursday
14:41 JST, July 3, 2024
LONDON — David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary for Britain’s Labour Party, stressed on Monday that he would reinforce cooperative relations with Japan if Labour, the largest opposition party in Britain, wins on Thursday.
At a press conference he held for foreign reporters in London, Lammy also spoke of his wish to visit Japan in the near future should Labour win the election.
Lammy is strongly expected to be appointed foreign secretary if Labour takes power.
“Our relationship with Japan is hugely, hugely important. I hope to get to Japan soon, if we get over the line,” Lammy said.
He also reiterated his support of the Global Combat Air Programme jointly developed by Japan, Britain and Italy, calling it “phenomenal”.
