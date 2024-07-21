Ex-member of Japanese Red Army Tsutomu Shirosaki Chokes to Death in Tokyo Prison; Shirosaki Involved in 1986 Attack on Japan Embassy in Indonesia
18:07 JST, July 21, 2024
Tsutomu Shirosaki, a former member of the now-defunct Japanese Red Army, died Saturday at Fuchu Prison in Tokyo. He was 76. He choked on his food during dinner on the day, according to sources.
Shirosaki was serving a prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges related to a 1986 attack on the Japan Embassy in Indonesia.
He was released from prison in Japan in 1977 thanks to an extralegal measure. The measure was in response the hijacking of a Japan Airlines plane by Red Army members who forced it to land in Dhaka.
