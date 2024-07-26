Work-related Accidents Involving The Elderly: Take Decline in Physical Function into Consideration

As an increasing number of elderly people continue to work, more are becoming involved in work-related accidents. Hopefully, the public and private sectors will make efforts together to create a working environment in which everyone can work with peace of mind.

The number of workers aged 65 and older last year reached a record high of 9.14 million. The figure has almost doubled in the past 20 years. This seems to be due to an increase in the number of companies that have extended their retirement age or adopted a policy of reemploying workers after they reach retirement age against the backdrop of labor shortages, which has made it easier for motivated elderly people to work.

However, a record 39,702 people aged 60 and older were killed or injured in work-related accidents last year. The figure has increased for eight consecutive years.

Although those aged 60 and older make up 18.7% of the total workforce, they account for 29.3% of those who suffered work-related accidents. The decline in physical function and strength due to aging may have increased their chances of work-related accidents.

According to a government estimate, the percentage of the workforce aged 60 and older will have increased to nearly 30% of all workers in 2040. Measures to deal with work-related accidents involving the elderly are urgently needed.

The most common work-related accidents among those aged 60 and older are “falling over,” followed by “falling from a height” and “irregular movements.” Noticeable examples include tripping on the slightest bumps and dips in the workplace and slipping on spilled water or oil.

If elderly people are out of work for a long period of time due to injuries, it will be a loss for companies that are short-staffed.

It is hoped that companies that employ elderly workers will take basic precautions, such as not placing more things on the floor than necessary and having two or more people carry heavy items.

It is also important for elderly workers to keep track of their own physical strength on a regular basis.

JFE Steel Corp., a major steel manufacturer, measures the length of time employees, mainly those working at its factories, can stand on one leg with their eyes closed and the length of their stride. Based on the results, the company gives them a grade on their likelihood of falling over, as a measure to prevent work-related accidents.

The government needs to introduce and expand these efforts.

It has been pointed out that, while the number of work-related accidents involving the elderly has been increasing, it is difficult to have deaths from overwork in the elderly be recognized as work-related accidents.

In the first place, the working hours of the elderly tend to be shorter. The agreements based on the Labor Standards Law, however, stipulate that the danger line for deaths from overwork is “about 100 hours” of overtime in the month prior to the onset of the illness.

Therefore, in many cases, elderly workers with short working hours do not reach the danger line.

It cannot be said to be appropriate to apply the same danger line for deaths from overwork to the elderly and the regular working-age population. Work-related accidents involving the elderly should be recognized flexibly by judging individual cases based on the working conditions and workload, rather than being based only on the amount of overtime.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 26, 2024)