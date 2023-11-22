- OBITUARIES
Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Visit Exhibition of Japanese Classic Paintings
16:05 JST, November 22, 2023
The Emperor and Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, visited the Tokyo National Museum in Ueno, Tokyo, on Tuesday, and toured the special exhibition “Yamato-e: Traditions of Beauty from the Imperial Court.”
The exhibition at the museum’s Heiseikan building features 245 paintings from the Heian period (794-late 12th century) to the Muromachi period (1336-1573). Among the exhibits are national treasures, such as the “The Tale of Genji” and “Frolicking Animals” scrolls, as well as Important Cultural Properties. The works on display will be rotated throughout the duration of the exhibition organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others, which will run until Dec. 3.
The Imperial family looked around the exhibits while listening to a guide. They stopped in front of “Sun and Moon Landscapes of the Four Seasons”, a pair of six-fold screens from the Muromachi period, and studied the work intently.
