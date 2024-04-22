Shohei Ohtani Hits 176 MLB Homers; the Most by a Japanese-Born Player Surpassing Hideki Matsui
17:34 JST, April 22, 2024
LOS ANGELES ― Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani hit his 176th MLB home run on Sunday at home against the New York Mets, surpassing Hideki Matsui for most home runs by a Japan-born player.
Matsui, who played for the New York Yankees and other teams, hit 175 home runs in his 5,066 plate appearances, while Ohtani, 29, hit his 176th in his 2,979th plate appearance.
“I recently learned how much Matsui-san had actually hit. Since then, I set [his record] as my goal and wanted to hit [that many] as soon as possible,” Ohtani said after the game. “Personally, it was a special hit, but the season will keep going, and I want to switch my mind and move on to the next game.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Defied Ex-Interpreter’s Request to Cover Up Fraud, Report
-
Japanese Public Divided Over Hosting Future Olympic Games As Corruption, Bid-Rigging Scandals Blunt Enthusiasm
-
Takerufuji Endures Ankle Injury To Deliver Memorable Match; Secures Historic Win
-
Here’s How Investigators Allege Ippei Mizuhara Stole $16 million From Shohei Ohtani
-
Hanshin Tigers Create Video to Combat Insults, Offensive Songs Against Other Teams
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years