Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
14:51 JST, April 23, 2024
KYOTO – A man was trapped under a cherry tree that fell on the sloping pathway of steps leading to Kyoto’s landmark Kiyomizu Temple on Tuesday morning. The local fire department was notified of the incident in an emergency call from a passerby.
According to police and other local authorities, the man in his 60s was pinned under the cherry tree when it toppled over on the Sanneizaka steps that lead to Kiyomizu Temple. The man was transported to the hospital and was reportedly conscious.
Police blocked access to the pathway and are investigating what caused the tree to fall over.
