Princess Aiko Attends Spring Garden Party for 1st Time; Smiles on Being Congratulated for New Job

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left; the Emperor, the Empress, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Aiko and Princess Kako are seen at spring garden party in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, was in attendance at the annual spring garden party hosted by her parents for the first time on Tuesday at Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo.

The event, held under cloudy skies, had a guest list of 1,402 that included distinguished persons from academia, the arts and other fields.

Masks were not required to be worn for the first time in the Reiwa era, which started in May 2019, and a light meal of sandwiches and other items was served. Alcoholic beverages were not provided.

The Emperor and Empress and other Imperial Family members strolled around the grounds for about two hours meeting their guests and chatting in a relaxed atmosphere.

Princess Aiko, who joined the staff of the Japanese Red Cross Society this month, smiled when she was congratulated on her new job.