JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
11:36 JST, April 19, 2024
Japan Airlines Co.’s airplane had a radio malfunction during a flight from Haneda Airport to New Chitose Airport on Thursday. The aircraft landed safely by relying on light gun signals sent by the air traffic controller at New Chitose Airport.
The 207 passengers on board were not injured.
According to the company, JAL Flight 521 took off from Haneda Airport at around 4 p.m. on the day. When the frequency was switched to the New Chitose Airport control area at around 4:50 p.m., it was found that the aircraft could not communicate by radio. The airplane issued a special signal to be used in case of such a malfunction and landed at around 5:30 p.m. based on the light gun signals transmitted by the air traffic controller.
JAL is investigating the cause of the radio malfunction.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern Part of Kyushu; No Risk of a Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers