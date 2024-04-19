JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido

Japan Airlines Co.’s airplane had a radio malfunction during a flight from Haneda Airport to New Chitose Airport on Thursday. The aircraft landed safely by relying on light gun signals sent by the air traffic controller at New Chitose Airport.

The 207 passengers on board were not injured.

According to the company, JAL Flight 521 took off from Haneda Airport at around 4 p.m. on the day. When the frequency was switched to the New Chitose Airport control area at around 4:50 p.m., it was found that the aircraft could not communicate by radio. The airplane issued a special signal to be used in case of such a malfunction and landed at around 5:30 p.m. based on the light gun signals transmitted by the air traffic controller.

JAL is investigating the cause of the radio malfunction.