Emperor, Empress Attend Midori Prize Ceremony; Applaud Winners for Their Achievements

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress talk with one of the winners of the Midori Prize in Tokyo on Friday.

The Emperor and Empress attended a ceremony for the Midori Prize in Tokyo on Friday. The prize commends individuals and groups for contributions to such fields as botanical research, the preservation of natural environments and the promotion of tree planting.

At the event, hosted by the Cabinet Office, the Imperial couple applauded the award winners and held conversations with them after the ceremony.