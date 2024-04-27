Home>Society>Imperial Family

Emperor, Empress Attend Midori Prize Ceremony; Applaud Winners for Their Achievements

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor and Empress talk with one of the winners of the Midori Prize in Tokyo on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:42 JST, April 27, 2024

The Emperor and Empress attended a ceremony for the Midori Prize in Tokyo on Friday. The prize commends individuals and groups for contributions to such fields as botanical research, the preservation of natural environments and the promotion of tree planting.

At the event, hosted by the Cabinet Office, the Imperial couple applauded the award winners and held conversations with them after the ceremony.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Imperial Family Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING