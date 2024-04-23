Japanese “Sugar Baby” Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nagoya District Court

Nagoya, April 22 (Jiji Press) — Nagoya District Court on Monday sentenced a Japanese “sugar baby” who called herself “itadaki joshi” to nine years in prison and a fine of ¥8 million for defrauding men out of money and selling a related manual.

The accused, Mai Watanabe, 25, “took advantage of men’s affection by controlling their minds,” presiding judge Yoichi Omura said.

Prosecutors had demanded a prison term of 13 years and a fine of ¥12 million .

Watanabe is believed to have used most of the money she fraudulently earned to make payments at male host bars in Tokyo’s Kabukicho nightlife district. The judge said that her desire to help host workers who were special to her was selfish and there were no extenuating circumstances.

According to the ruling, Watanabe defrauded three men in their 50s whom she met via dating apps out of about ¥155.8 million between 2021 and 2023.

She was also charged with selling a manual she called a “textbook for itadaki joshi” to a 21-year-old woman in 2022, helping her to fraudulently earn some ¥10 million . The woman has already been convicted of fraud.

In addition, Watanabe was accused of evading about ¥40 million in taxes over two years by failing to declare her income from fraud.