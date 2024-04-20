Home>Society>General News

U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal

20:29 JST, April 20, 2024

A 35-year-old U.S. Navy officer from the 7th Fleet was arrested on suspicion of theft on Friday at a shopping mall in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The officer allegedly stole five food items including sushi, sashimi, and a karaage fried chicken lunch box — the equivalent of 4,129 yen. A mall security guard found him eating the meals in the food court without paying for them. Police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

The suspect admitted to the police that he stole the food.

