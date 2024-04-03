Home>Society>General News

Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)

9:29 JST, April 3, 2024 (updated at 11:00 JST, April 3)

A tsunami advisory issued for the Okinawa main island region and the Miyakojima, Yaeyama region was lifted by the Japan Meteorological Agency at noon on Wednesday.

A tsunami warning for the regions had been issued on Wednesday morning, and it was later lowered to a tsunami advisory.

