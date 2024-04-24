Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami





An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Chiba Prefectures at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no risk of a tsunami, the agency said.

The quake’s epicenter was northern Ibaraki Prefecture at a depth of about 60 kilometers, according to the agency. The temblor registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Mito, Hitachi, Tsuchiura and other cities of Ibaraki Prefecture, Ichikai of Tochigi Prefecture and Noda of Chiba Prefecture.