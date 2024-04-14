Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
12:07 JST, April 14, 2024
Services on the Tokaido Shinkansen were temporarily suspended Saturday night after a man who said he dropped his smartphone walked onto the tracks at JR Shizuoka Station in Shizuoka City.
A station staff member found the man entering the tracks at around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday and pressed the emergency button, leading to the suspension of services.
According to service operator Central Japan Railway Co., known as JR Tokai, the incident caused 17 trains to be delayed by up to 37 minutes on both inbound and outbound lines, affecting about 14,000 passengers.
According to the local police, the man who entered the track is a Buddhist monk from Yamanashi Prefecture. in his 30s. The police also said that the man could not find his phone and returned to the platform by himself.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern Part of Kyushu; No Risk of a Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING