Midsummer Day in Various Locations, 32.1 C in Fukushima Pref., 31.4 C in Gunma Pref.

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The weather cleared up and temperatures rose in many areas nationwide on Sunday, the second day of the Golden Week holidays. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the city of Date in Fukushima Prefecture recorded 32.1 C and Ueda City in Nagano Prefecture 31.7 C.

In the Kanto region, the hottest temperatures of the year were recorded at 31.4 C in Kiryu City, Gunma Prefecture, and 30.8 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, as of 2:40 p.m.