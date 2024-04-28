Midsummer Day in Various Locations, 32.1 C in Fukushima Pref., 31.4 C in Gunma Pref.
16:04 JST, April 28, 2024
The weather cleared up and temperatures rose in many areas nationwide on Sunday, the second day of the Golden Week holidays. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the city of Date in Fukushima Prefecture recorded 32.1 C and Ueda City in Nagano Prefecture 31.7 C.
In the Kanto region, the hottest temperatures of the year were recorded at 31.4 C in Kiryu City, Gunma Prefecture, and 30.8 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, as of 2:40 p.m.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’