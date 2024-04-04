M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
12:24 JST, April 4, 2024
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 jolted the Tohoku region at 12:16 p.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no risk of a tsunami, the agency said.
The quake’s epicenter was off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of about 40 kilometers, according to the agency. The temblor registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in some parts of Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi prefectures and 2 in central Tokyo.
