6 Injured at Naked Festival in Japan’s Okayama Prefecture; Police Investigating Details After Unconscious Participants Taken to Hospital
12:37 JST, February 22, 2026
OKAYAMA — Six participants of the annual Saidaiji Eyo Festival, known as Hadaka Matsuri (naked festival), at Saidaiji Kannonin temple in Okayama, were injured and taken to a hospital at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Three of the six were unconscious when they were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Okayama prefectural police are investigating the details of the incident.
In the festival, about 10,000 half-naked men wearing only fundoshi, a traditional Japanese undergarment, fiercely fight for two Shingi (God’s sticks) inside the temple’s main hall. Whoever can grab one of the sticks by the end of the festival is believed to be blessed with good luck.
The festival has been designated as a Japanese Important Intangible Cultural Property.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan