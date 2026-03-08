Japan’s 2nd Round of U.S. Investments May Be Worth Over $100 Billion in 3 Projects

Japan’s second round of investments in the United States under its $550 billion (about ¥86 trillion) investment package may exceed $100 billion on three projects, according to sources close to the government and negotiators.

Three projects are being eyed as candidates: nuclear power plant construction; LCD and OLED manufacturing; and copper smelting and refining.

The combined value of the first and second rounds could make up about one-quarter of the $550 billion package.

The two nations agreed on the investment package in July during talks over U.S. tariff measures. The $550 billion in investments are to be made by January 2029, when U.S. President Donald Trump’s current term in office expires.

In February, the two countries announced three inaugural projects valued at $36 billion: the construction of a gas-fired power plant; the development of a facility necessary to export crude oil; and the building of a synthetic diamond manufacturing facility.

Among the projects in consideration for the second round of investments, the nuclear power project is likely to be the largest by value. The construction of 10 Westinghouse Electric Company reactors is being floated, according to the sources. Japanese firms are expected to be involved in supplying equipment for the project.

The value of the project to manufacture LCD and OLED displays will likely be a few trillion yen, while the copper project is likely to be of the order of a few hundred billion yen and is expected to be led by U.S. firms.

The two governments aim for the announcement of the second round of projects to coincide with the Japan-U.S. summit talks scheduled for March 19. But the projects and their value may change depending on the outcome of future deliberations, the sources said.