Japan to Extend Drone No-fly Zones Near Key Facilities to 1 km

No-fly zones where drones are not allowed to be operated will be expanded to one kilometer near certain key facilities and penalties for violations will be strengthened, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

Given the growing use and increasing sophistication of drones, the government is bolstering measures to prevent unmanned aircraft from being used for terrorist attacks and other perverse purposes. The facilities that high-profile dignitaries visit will also be added to the protected areas for the period of the visit.

The changes are included in the revised Drone Law that the government plans to submit during the current Diet session. An outline of the proposed amendments was revealed Wednesday.

The law, which was passed in 2016, places a red zone over important facilities such as the Diet Building and the Imperial Palace. Drone flights are prohibited in this zone, with violations subject to penalties. A 300-meter yellow zone surrounds the red zone, but there were no penalties for operating drones in this yellow zone no-fly area.

Under the revised law, the government plans to expand the yellow zone to one kilometer from the protected facility, with violations subject to imprisonment of six months or less and a fine of ¥500,000 or less.

The revised law will allow the National Police Agency commissioner general and the foreign minister to temporarily prohibit drone flights in the airspace surrounding and immediately above venues for events attended by high-profile Japanese guests and facilities hosting international conferences attended by foreign dignitaries.

It also contains a provision that enables police officers to order officials such as facility administrators to disrupt a drone’s flight or destroy the aircraft.

In recent years, drones have become able to transmit images further, carry heavier loads and fly faster. Some drone types manufactured overseas can even be equipped to carry guns.