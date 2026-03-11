Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Survivor and Gold Medalist, Vows to Continue Support Efforts

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuzuru Hanyu speaks in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Wednesday marked the 15th anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. Professional figure skater and gold medalist at two consecutive Winter Olympics, Yuzuru Hanyu, 31, expressed his determination to keep supporting affected areas in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

He experienced the disaster in his hometown of Sendai.

On the day of the earthquake, Hanyu had been training at a rink in Sendai when struck by shaking so violent he feared for his life. The ice rippled, doors warped and cracks appeared in the walls. He crawled out on all fours, still wearing his skates. He was 16 years old.

“My memories from that time are vivid, so I can recall every single movement. I remember the smells and the sounds. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like it. I remember it more clearly than even incredibly happy events such as the PyeongChang Olympics.”

The shock was so profound that “even now, I can’t believe it was real.” The following season, while drawing attention as a “representative of the victims of the disaster,” Hanyu began his rise, achieving a third-place finish at the world championships.

“Back then, I really hated being seen as a disaster victim representative, competing in the world championships or being selected as a member of the Japanese national team. I felt the pressure and was scared,” he recalls.

Gradually, however, he came to think, “There were so many people who were happy for my achievements, telling me, ‘You gave me courage.’ I felt truly fortunate to be involved in something like that.”

At a press conference for his Sochi Olympics gold medal, Hanyu stated, “Even winning a medal doesn’t directly contribute to reconstruction. I feel powerless.” However, his mindset changed as he visited the disaster-affected areas almost every year.

“When I visit the disaster areas with my gold medal, everyone is genuinely happy. I believe there must be things only I can do — someone from the disaster area who experienced the disaster — and is an Olympic gold medalist,” he said.

“Being from Sendai, having experienced the disaster on March 11, and being a gold medalist — I take pride in living with all of that. I want to carry that gold medal forward and use it responsibly.”

Fifteen years later, another change occurred. He finally became able to confront his own experience.

“Visiting the disaster areas, I saw many people in the coastal areas hit by the tsunami who suffered terribly, losing loved ones. I was in inland Sendai, so I didn’t lose anyone close to me, and I didn’t lose my skating. I couldn’t call myself a disaster victim anymore.”

“But finally, I started thinking, maybe, it’s okay to face my own experience and say, ‘I was affected. I have scars.’”

Alongside ice shows to support reconstruction for affected areas, Hanyu has expanded his efforts to other disaster areas, such as holding a product exhibition for Ishikawa Prefecture, which was affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

“Whether it’s the March 11 quake or the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, I hope people continue to learn from disasters — what could have reduced damage, what could have saved lives. I want to be a reminder of that importance.”

“As a skater, I’ll keep supporting for long as my body allows. I feel a sense of duty to carry this mission forward indefinitely. Even if the form for support changes, I want to keep doing what I can.”