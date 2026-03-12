Japan’s Gunma Official Suspended For Unauthorized Absence From Work During Overseas Trip

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Gunma prefectural government building

A Gunma prefectural official has been given a three-month disciplinary suspension for being absent from work without permission during an overseas trip, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to the prefectural government, the official is a 63-year-old reappointed senior specialist in the land development department. His term of employment is due to expire at the end of this fiscal year, and the prefecture will not renew it.

The official participated in a 109-day cruise traveling through Europe, North America, South America, Africa and other countries from Aug. 19 to Dec. 5 last year. He used up all his paid leave during that time, resulting in 14 days away from work.

His superior had verbally and in writing informed him before his departure that the time away from work would not be approved, but the man failed to comply.

The prefecture determined that this violated the Local Public Service Law, which requires exclusive devotion to one’s duties.