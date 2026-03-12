The Japan News / Weekly Edition (3/13-3/19)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Surviv...
-
Hawaii Museum on Tsunami Including Japan's 2011 Disaster at Risk ...
-
Japan Train Company to Increase Fares, Including in Tokyo Metropo...
-
Japan Holds Memorial Events to Mark 15th Anniversary of 2011 Eart...
-
Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Container Ship Anchored in Persian Gu...
-
Struggling Onosato Pulls out of Spring Tourney
-
Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Container Ship Anchored in Persian Gu...
-
Tail of ANA Plane Struck Runway During Landing in Houston; No Inj...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Surviv...
-
Ibaraki Pref.'s 1st Foreign Bus Driver Hired in Tsukuba
-
Nippon Life Insurance's U.S. Arm Sues OpenAI Over Legal Assistanc...
-
Govt to Utilize ODA for Ensuring Economic Security; Securing Ener...
-
Massive Sewer Pipe Found Jutting Out of Highway in Osaka
-
Amid Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Shipping Companies Scramble to Ge...
-
Beckoning Cats Get Makeover to Fit Modern Lifestyles with Sleek D...
-
Japan Govt Survey Finds Just 10％ of Workers Want Working Hours to...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo...
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far f...
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Prime Minister of Japan; Keeps All Cabinet...
-
Nepal Bus Crash Kills 19 People, Injures 25 Including One Japanes...
-
South Korea Tightens Rules on Foreigners Buying Homes in Seoul Me...
Top Articles in JN Specialities
-
Step Back in Time at Historical Estate Renovated into a Commercial Complex in Tokyo
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/20-2/26)
-
‘World’s Oldest Bio-Business’ Is Japan’s Seed Koji Retailing, Mold Used to Make Fermented Products like Sake, Miso, Soy Sauce
-
Donald Keene’s Drinking Buddy and Translator Yukio Kakuchi Pays Tribute to Japanologist’s Lifelong Work
-
“The Tale of Genji” Back-Translation Project Led to Touching Encounter with Keene; Poet Sisters Recount Memories of Scholar at Packed Talk Event in Tokyo
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed