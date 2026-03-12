15 Measles Patients Confirmed in Tokyo in Past 6 Days; 1 May Have Come into Contact with Many in Shibuya

Provided by the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Public Health

The measles virus

A total of 15 new measles patients were confirmed in Tokyo between March 7 and Thursday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

This brings the number of measles cases in Tokyo this year to 27, approaching the pace seen in 2019, when the annual figure was 124, the highest number in the past decade.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is urging unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated promptly, stating that the vaccine is effective for prevention.

Additionally, the Tokyo metropolitan government has confirmed that a woman in her 30s residing in Tokyo who was infected with measles may have come into contact with many people at the Hello Work Shibuya in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward. Hello Work is a public entity to help job seekers find jobs.

The woman visited the career counseling counter on the 2nd floor and the unemployment insurance benefits section on the 3rd floor of the Hello Work Shibuya between about 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. on March 5.

She went to doctor from March 6 onward for symptoms including fever, cough and rash, and was confirmed to have measles on March 9. Her vaccination history is unknown, and she has no recent history of overseas travel.