Tail of ANA Plane Struck Runway During Landing in Houston; No Injuries Reported

An All Nippon Airways flight from Haneda Airport to Houston in late February experienced a tail strike when the rear of its fuselage contacted the runway on landing, it was announced Wednesday.

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and All Nippon Airways Co., there were no injuries among the 209 passengers and crew members on board Flight 114, a Boeing 787-9.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the ministry have classified the event as an aviation accident. The NTSB is investigating the cause.

The accident occurred around 7:55 a.m. on Feb. 27 local time, according to the announcement. Although the crew was unaware of the impact at the time, the damage was later discovered during maintenance work at the airport, when scrape-like marks were found on the fuselage.