Hawaii Declares ‘Go Month’ on Eve of Hosting Kisei Title Series between Champ Ryo Ichiriki and Challenger Toramaru Shibano

Yoshitaka Nishi / Yomiuri Shimbun

Ryo Ichiriki, center, and challenger Toramaru Shibano pose for a photo with Hawaii Governor Josh Green at the eve-of-event party in Hawaii on Wednesday.

HONOLULU — A reception for the 50th Kisei title series was held at the Japanese Consulate General’s official residence in Honolulu on Wednesday on the eve of the first game of the most prestigious title in the world of Go, and the state of Hawaii proclaimed January 2026 as “Go Month” during the event.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and local Go fans welcomed Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki and challenger Toramaru Shibano at the reception. Ichiriki, 28, and Shibano, 26, will play the first match in their best-of-seven title Go series Thursday.

Ichiriki won the Oza title, one of the seven titles, last year, becoming only third player ever to hold five of the seven. Ichiriki will seek to earn his fifth straight Kisei title to etch his name in history by becoming eligible to hold the Honorary Kisei title.

Shibano reclaimed the Judan title last year. He aims to capture his first Kisei title, a feat he last attempted three years ago

During the reception, the state of Hawaii proclaimed January 2026 as “Go Month” in commemoration of the series taking place there.

The proclamation says, “‘Go Month’ recognizes the cultural heritage and importance of the game of Go in Hawaii and encourages the people of Hawaii to learn and promote the game.”

“This kind of cultural exchange — open, educational and community-centered — is exactly what we value in Hawaii,” Green said. He added, “Hawaii stands ready to support future cultural and international events that deepen our friendship with Japan.”

The Kisei title series is sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun and held with the special support of Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Ichiriki gave his speech in English at the reception. “Yesterday, I bought an aloha shirt, so I will wear it tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The first game will begin tomorrow morning, so tonight is ‘sleeping well,’ and I’m going to do my best,” he said.

Shibano said: “I’m happy to have experienced the wonderful culture of Hawaii. I want to do my best in the game.”

Junichi Abe, director and vice president of The Yomiuri Shimbun, said, “Go is very popular in Hawaii, and we hope to contribute to enhancing the bonds between Japan and Hawaii even further.”