Osaka Expo Mascot Myaku-Myaku Fan Events, Cafe Planned for 2026

The statue of the Osaka-Kansai Expo’s mascot character Myaku-Myaku stands at the East Gate Zone

15:10 JST, December 31, 2025

OSAKA — Myaku-Myaku fans will be able to meet the official mascot of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo at a store in Osaka City from late January, according to an official from the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Myaku-Myaku remains incredibly popular even after the Osaka Expo closed in October, and Myaku-Myaku-related merchandize is continuing to sell well. Due to popular demand, various plans are underway, including a Myaku-Myaku cafe.

Junkudo Dojima Avanza Store, the official Expo store that opened in October in Kita Ward, Osaka, will expand its sales area in late January and set up a photo spot and a space for fans to interact with Myaku-Myaku.

Myaku-Myaku is scheduled to make appearances at the store mostly on weekends.

A pop-up cafe featuring Myaku-Myaku is expected to open in Osaka City, and the details for fan events are also being finalized, with a plan to hold one in Tokyo as well.

The name Myaku-Myaku was selected through a public vote after the character was unveiled in March 2022. Although its unique appearance initially drew negative reactions, the mascot’s popularity has since skyrocketed.

