Santas in Japan Hand Out Christmas Gifts to People Affected by Massive Wildfire in Iwate Pref. Earlier This Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fumio Yokota, dressed as Santa Claus, hands Christmas gifts to a resident living in temporary housing due to the wildfire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, earlier this year.

OFUNATO, Iwate — Three volunteers dressed as Santa Claus handed out gifts to those displaced by the massive forest fire that broke out in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, earlier this year.

Fumio Yokota, 88, and Takao Narato, 70, both from Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, and Hisayoshi Tomita, 79, from Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, visited people living in temporary housing complexes in the Sanrikucho-ryori and the Akasakicho-takonoura districts of the city on Dec. 7.

Yokota began visiting kindergartens and nursing homes more than 20 year ago to hand out Christmas presents in Tsuchiura. He has also handed out gifts to people living in areas that had been hit by large-scale disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons.

On the day, the three volunteers handed out food, socks and other daily necessities. They also distributed 3-kilogram bags of rice grown in Tsuchiura and edible lotus roots harvested from Lake Kasumigaura in Ibaraki Prefecture to about 25 households in the temporary housing complexes.

Lotus roots are said to bring good luck as the holes in the roots are believed to allow people to see into the future.

“Because prices have been high, I’m thankful for the rice and other gifts,” said Yoji Hashimoto, 66, whose house burned down in the wildfire. “I felt energized.”

Yokota said: “I want to help them with their daily lives. I would like to visit again.”