Baby Infected with Measles Was on Flight from Hanoi to Narita, Says Tokyo Govt

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo metropolitan government office

An eight-month-old boy in Tokyo confirmed to have measles was on a flight from Hanoi to Narita on Dec. 1, the Tokyo metropolitan government announced Monday. The baby boy arrived on Vietnam Airlines Flight 310 at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture at 1:20 p.m. with his family and they left the airport by car.

A Tokyo metropolitan government official has urged anyone who may have been exposed to seek medical care if they develop such symptoms as fever, rash, runny nose or red eyes, and to refrain from using public transit.

The metropolitan government is contacting passengers who were on the flight to monitor their health. However, as some could not be reached by phone, it took the precaution of making the announcement. The boy was also at the Taito ward office from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. It is not known how many people he come into contact with while there.