Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Baby Infected with Measles Was on Flight from Hanoi to Narita, Says Tokyo Govt

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo metropolitan government office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:25 JST, December 15, 2025

An eight-month-old boy in Tokyo confirmed to have measles was on a flight from Hanoi to Narita on Dec. 1, the Tokyo metropolitan government announced Monday. The baby boy arrived on Vietnam Airlines Flight 310 at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture at 1:20 p.m. with his family and they left the airport by car.

A Tokyo metropolitan government official has urged anyone who may have been exposed to seek medical care if they develop such symptoms as fever, rash, runny nose or red eyes, and to refrain from using public transit.

The metropolitan government is contacting passengers who were on the flight to monitor their health. However, as some could not be reached by phone, it took the precaution of making the announcement. The boy was also at the Taito ward office from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. It is not known how many people he come into contact with while there.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING