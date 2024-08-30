Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Moves Slowly in Kyushu, Heavy Rain Warned of Across Japan
10:05 JST, August 30, 2024
Powerful typhoon Shanshan, also known as Typhoon No. 10, moved northeastward at a slow speed near Hita, Oita Prefecture, at 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The center of the typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 992 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 82.8 kph, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 126 kph. Within a 390-kilometer radius of the center, strong winds of at least 54 kph were blowing.
The typhoon is expected to move eastward over western Japan through around Monday. There is a possibility that a linear precipitation zone will develop in western and eastern Japan through Saturday, sharply increasing the risk of heavy rainfall disasters.
All Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Canceled Between Tokyo, Shin-Osaka Due to Heavy Rains Caused by Typhoon Shanshan
1 Missing, Dozens Hurt as Typhoon Shanshan Lands in Japan’s Kyushu; 250,000 Households Lose Power; Wind Damages Buildings
