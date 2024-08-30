166 Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Thursday due to Heavy Rain Caused by Typhoon Shanshan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A bulletin board displays the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service is suspended all day at Tokyo Station at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Central Japan Railway Co. said Thursday that a total of 166 Tokaido Shinkansen trains were suspended due to heavy rain on the day. About 22,000 passengers were inside the trains then, and the company returned the trains to the station they departed from, and took other measures.