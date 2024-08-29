All Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Canceled Between Tokyo, Shin-Osaka Due to Heavy Rains Caused by Typhoon Shanshan
20:14 JST, August 29, 2024
All remaining services for the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train on Thursday have been canceled, according to Central Japan Railway Co.
Soon after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Tokaido Shinkansen services were suspended between Shizuoka and Kakegawa stations after the rain gauge for that area reached the level at which trains must be stopped.
The suspension was later expanded to cover the entire route between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations. As there was no prospect of the rain gauge dropping below the level requiring that services be halted, JR Tokai decided that all remaining trains for the day would be canceled.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level