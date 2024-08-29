Home>Society>General News

All Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Canceled Between Tokyo, Shin-Osaka Due to Heavy Rains Caused by Typhoon Shanshan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Central Japan Railway Co.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:14 JST, August 29, 2024

All remaining services for the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train on Thursday have been canceled, according to Central Japan Railway Co.

Soon after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Tokaido Shinkansen services were suspended between Shizuoka and Kakegawa stations after the rain gauge for that area reached the level at which trains must be stopped.

The suspension was later expanded to cover the entire route between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations. As there was no prospect of the rain gauge dropping below the level requiring that services be halted, JR Tokai decided that all remaining trains for the day would be canceled.

