Typhoon Shanshan Cuts Off Roads in Japan’s Kyushu, Disrupts Flights and Train Services

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A bridge in Kunisaki, Oita Prefecture, that collapsed as a typhoon slammed the region Thursday

Typhoon Shanshan caused damage in many parts of Kyushu as it continued to lash the region Friday. The powerful storm also brought heavy rain to Tokai, Kanto and other regions and caused widespread disruptions to flights and train services.

The typhoon, also known as Typhoon No. 10, blew down about 10 trees that blocked a road and cut off 22 households in a village in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture. Members of the city’s fire department headed to the village Friday morning and delivered water and preserved food to residents.

A bridge in Kunisaki, Oita Prefecture, collapsed Thursday and trapped seven people in four households on one side of the river. According to the prefectural government, 13 people in nine households remained cut off in Kunisaki and two other cities as of 7 a.m. Friday. The typhoon caused a road shoulder to collapse and toppled many trees in the village of Shiiba, Miyazaki Prefecture, leaving all main roads linking the village to nearby municipalities impassable.

On Thursday, an emergency warning was issued indicating the highest level of danger after a river that runs through Yufuin in Yufu, Oita Prefecture, flooded. At about 8 a.m. that day, water inundated the lobby and kitchen of a ryokan inn near the river.

About 130 meters of fencing at Saga Airport in Saga was also blown over.

The typhoon was heavily affecting public transit in many places. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Japan Airlines had canceled 287 domestic flights scheduled for the day. All Nippon Airways had canceled 346 domestic flights as of 9:30 a.m.

All Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended Friday morning. Services between Tokyo and Nagoya were canceled for all of Friday, and Sanyo Shinkansen services between Hiroshima and Hakata were scheduled to be suspended for the entire day. Bullet train services between Shin-Osaka and Hiroshima had been significantly reduced in number.

Many travelers were checking for updates near the Tokaido Shinkansen ticket gate at Tokyo Station on Friday morning. Lines formed at ticket sales counters as people sought refunds and made inquiries.