Police Arrest Man Thursday on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of Girl, 15, Stabbed to Death at McDonald’s in Kitakyushu
10:46 JST, December 19, 2024
Police arrested a man in his 40s Thursday on suspicion of the attempted murder of a junior high school female student, who was stabbed to death at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.
A male junior high school male student who was with her was also stabbed and injured.
