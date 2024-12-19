Police Arrest Man Thursday on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of Girl, 15, Stabbed to Death at McDonald’s in Kitakyushu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A McDonald’s where two junior high school students were stabbed is seen on Sunday. The suspect is believed to have entered and exited through the door on the right before running away.

Police arrested a man in his 40s Thursday on suspicion of the attempted murder of a junior high school female student, who was stabbed to death at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

A male junior high school male student who was with her was also stabbed and injured.