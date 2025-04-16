Japanese Actress Ryoko Hirosue Released; Prosecutors Continue Investigation on Suspicion of Injuring Nurse

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Actress Ryoko Hirosue

The Shizuoka District Public Prosecutors Office’s Hamamatsu branch released actress Ryoko Hirosue, who was arrested by Shizuoka prefectural police on suspicion of injuring a nurse at a hospital, from custody on Wednesday morning.

The branch will continue to its investigation without detaining her.

According to investigators, the 44-year-old actress and the nurse were in the process of reaching a settlement. Police searched her house on suspicion of dangerous driving causing injury.

Her agency has apologized for her actions on its website and stated that she will receive medical treatment under the guidance of her doctor as she showed signs of mental instability on Wednesday.

According to police, Hirosue caused a rear-end collision on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa in the prefecture at around 6:50 p.m. on April 7 and is suspected of inflicting minor injuries to the 37-year-old female nurse by kicking her leg and scratching her arm at around 12:20 a.m. on April 8 at the hospital where she was taken.