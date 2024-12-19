Man Arrested over High-Profile Stabbing Case in Fukuoka Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A McDonald’s where two junior high school students were stabbed is seen on Sunday.

Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Pref. (Jiji Press) — Police arrested a 43-year-old man on Thursday over a high-profile stabbing case that left a schoolgirl dead in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The man, Masanori Hirabaru, was arrested by the prefectural police department on suspicion of attempted murder of a schoolboy who was seriously injured in the incident on Saturday.

Hirabaru is suspected of causing injury to the 15-year-old junior high school student by stabbing him in the back with something like a knife at a McDonald’s restaurant on Saturday evening.

The suspect has admitted to the allegation, people familiar with the police investigation said.

The 15-year-old girl, Saaya Nakashima, died of blood loss in the incident after sustaining injury to the stomach.

Nakashima, a junior high school student, and the boy were waiting in line to make orders at the restaurant when they were attacked by Hirabaru.

It took only a dozen seconds for the suspect to leave the scene after his arrival.

The boy has told police investigators that he had been stabbed by a complete stranger.