Police Refer Madame Dewi to Prosecutors; Television Celebrity Suspected of Throwing Glass at Woman

Dewi Sukarno is seen in February.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department referred television celebrity Dewi Sukarno to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting a woman by throwing a glass.

Sukarno, 85, who was the third wife of the late Indonesian President Sukarno, is known as Madame Dewi in Japan.

According to the police, Sukarno allegedly threw a champagne glass at the woman, a former employee of the agency she represents, at a restaurant in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, in mid-February. The woman was not injured. Sukarno denies the charge.

At the time of the alleged assault, Sukarno was having dinner with five people, including the woman, and got into an argument with her over Sukarno’s activity plans. The woman reported the assault in mid-March.

Sukarno announced her intention to run for the Upper House election this summer at a press conference in Tokyo in February.