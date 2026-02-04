Japan, Nepal Agree to Strengthen Friendship; Nations’ Leaders Meet for Talks During Nepalese President’s First Official Japan Visit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, talks with Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel agreed to further strengthen the friendly relationship between their two nations during talks at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

The visit marked Paudel’s first trip to Japan as president. Opening the meeting, Takaichi said that Japan and Nepal “have cultivated a deep bond over many decades, and we want to strengthen those ties even further.”

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal.

In response, Paudel said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relationship between the two nations had continued to flourish, based on an increasingly close and profound friendship.