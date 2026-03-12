Tokyo Conference Statement Stresses Cooperation by Middle Powers; Participants Seek to Counter Use of Coercion by Major Powers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former German President Christian Wulff delivers a keynote speech at Tokyo Conference 2026 on Wednesday in Tokyo.

Representatives of research institutes and think tanks worldwide on Wednesday issued a chairman’s statement for the Tokyo Conference 2026, emphasizing the importance of cooperation among middle powers, such as Japan and the European Union, to maintain and strengthen the rule of law.

The statement reflects a strong sense of crisis regarding the current global situation, as major powers are relying to an increasing extent of the use of force to get their way.

The Tokyo Conference 2026 was organized by The Genron NPO and supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The statement warns that “the use of power and coercion on the part of major powers … is no longer the exception to the rule,” citing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and military operations against Iran by the United States and Israel as examples. It asserts that “the future of the world … can only be shaped through responsible action” and urges middle powers to strengthen their collaboration.

An open forum held at the conference on the day addressed the theme of rebuilding multilateralism.

In a keynote speech, Keith Kellogg, a former special envoy for Ukraine under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, said that “peace through strength” in coordination with allies is vital. Kellogg also emphasized that Japan is key to the Far East, saying that if Japan becomes stronger, China will be forced to think more carefully.

Former German President Christian Wulff said that cooperation between Japan and Europe is extremely important, and their solidarity should be deepened.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a message to a dinner reception, noting that the international community faces complex challenges. She said that Japan will firmly commit to multilateralism by further strengthening cooperation with allies and like-minded nations.